A young woman accused of deliberately causing a car crash as part of a teen suicide pact has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jacques Beauchemin, 51, was killed in the crash on Highway 158 in Mirabel in October 2014.

In her appearance today, 20-year-old Brenda Pelletier-Bélanger admitted to causing Beauchemin's death.

Pelletier-Bélanger admits to texting a friend on the night of Oct. 8, 2014, saying that she was "fed up" with life and wanted to die.

The two hatched a plan to drive onto Highway 158 and deliberately crash the car Pelletier-Bélanger was driving into another, in an attempt to disguise their suicide.

After the accident, the two girls were taken to hospital where the younger accomplice admitted they had crashed the car on purpose.

The second accused, who cannot be named because she is a minor, is facing manslaughter charges in youth court.

A judge will hand down Pelletier-Bélanger's sentence on Friday. The Crown and defence are recommending a sentence of four years.



