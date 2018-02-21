A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at the bottom of an indoor pool in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie last week.

The boy, who was in Grade 8 at École Père-Marquette, was taking part in a swimming class at Centre Père-Marquette, a municipal community centre across the street from his school, when the incident occurred. His identity has not been released.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who swims at that pool and whose children attend the same school, told CBC News there will be an investigation into the teenager's death.

"It is so sad. I have no words, to be honest. It just breaks my heart, and yes, there will be an investigation for sure."

Quebec's coroner's office was informed of the boy's death on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said, adding an investigation will take place to determine the probable causes and circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

The teenager had a pulse when he was transported to hospital but was in critical condition.

There were about 25 students in the swimming class. The gym teacher and at least one lifeguard were present at the time, an Urgences-Santé spokesperson said at the time.

'It's a tragedy that has shocked us all'

The Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) said its thoughts are with the boy's family.



"It's a tragedy that has shocked us all," said school board chair Catherine Harel Bourdon in a statement.



"We offer our sincerest condolences to the parents, to the family, to his friends and the school community. Our hearts go out to them." The 14-year-old boy was found at the bottom of the pool at Centre Père-Marquette, a municipal community centre across the street from his school. (Radio-Canada)



The school board said it is working with investigators to determine what happened.

The team of psychologists sent to the high school to provide support to students and staff last week will remain there until further notice, according to the CSDM.

In a statement, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough Mayor François William Croteau also extended his condolences to the boy's family, friends and schoolmates.

"The entire borough is in mourning and shaken by this human tragedy."