A 13-year-old girl who said a man tried to kidnap her in Quebec City on May 14 has now admitted to making up the story, police say.

The girl told police a man tried to grab her as she left a washroom near the Cap-Blanc staircase in Old Quebec, just below the Plains of Abraham.

On Tuesday, police said the girl now admits the story wasn't true.

A police investigation had already raised doubts about her story.

On the day she alleged the attempted kidnapping had happened, police interviewed someone they called an "important witness" to the event who was later released.

Quebec City police spokesman David Poitras said the girl won't face charges.

"She could, but she won't because of several circumstances, [including] her age," Poitras said.