The bail hearing for the 18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darius Brown continued in Montreal today for a second day.

Brown was 17 when he was killed during an altercation in Côte Saint-Luc last November.

The accused cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the crime and was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Thursday's hearing began with Crown prosecutor Mélanie Rose asking for a publication ban on the proceedings so as not to influence a potential jury.

But defence lawyer Andrew Barbacki objected to the ban.

He argued that jury pools are easily vetted and said a certain amount of information about the case has already been made public.

Barbacki said it is important to correct the one-sided nature of this case, which he said is unfavourable to his client.

Youth Court Judge Dominique Wilhelmy granted the publication ban.

Witnesses are expected to take the stand as the bail hearing continues.