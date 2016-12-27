A 37-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal's east end Monday night.

Montreal police say he was attacked in a taxi around 8 p.m. in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, at the corner of Ste-Catherine and de Chambly streets.

Const. Benoît Boisselle says it appears the attacker arrived on Ste-Catherine from Joliette Street, opened the door of the taxi and stabbed the victim at least once in the upper body.

Police couldn't initially locate the injured man, but eventually found him at the corner of Hochelaga Street and Pie-IX Boulevard after a witness called 911.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, but investigators believe the incident is related to drugs.