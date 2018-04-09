As April deadline looms, only 40% of Quebecers have filed income tax returns

As the yearly end-of-April deadline looms, Quebecers appear to be in no rush to file their provincial income taxes.

About 2.6 million income tax returns have been submitted to Revenu Québec so far this year.

With about three weeks left before the April 30 deadline, that's 40 per cent of the 6.5 million tax returns that are expected to be filed in the province.

Over the weekend, students at UQAM offered to help low-income Montrealers prepare their returns.

Organizers of the event expected about 800 people to take advantage of the free service, which was offered on Saturday and Sunday at the university.

"We want to help the community," said Xavier Chartrand, a UQAM student and one of the event organizers.

Chartrand said most of the volunteers were accounting students and they were helped by their professors.

File before April 30

About 90 per cent of income tax filings in the province are submitted to Revenu Québec through their intermediary online service ImpôtNet Québec.

Using the web service means that your case will be processed in under three weeks, Geneviève Laurier, a spokesperson for Revenu Québec, told The Canadian Press.

If you choose to submit your return through the mail instead, it will be processed in up to six weeks.

Quebec income tax returns must be filed by midnight on April 30 to avoid a penalty.