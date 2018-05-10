Skip to Main Content
Tap water completely off-limits in sector of downtown Montreal

Firefighters and the City of Montreal's water service are on the scene investigating a possible dangerous material incident in downtown Montreal. People within the area bounded by Bleury, St-Antoine, Beaver Hall and René-Lévesque must not use the water for any purpose.

The city says people within the affected area must not use the water at all, not even if it is boiled first. (CBC)

The City of Montreal says people within the area bounded by Bleury Street, St-Antoine Street, Beaver Hall Hill and René-Lévesque Boulevard must not use the water for any purpose.

Firefighters and Montreal's water service are on the scene investigating a possible dangerous material incident that sector of downtown Montreal.

The city issued the notice Thursday afternoon, at the same time that firefighters began an operation at the corner of Viger Street and St-Alexandre Street to deal with the possible hazardous material.

About 60 firefighters were called to the multi-storey building at 445 Viger Street just after 4 p.m.

Shortly after, they located the cause of the problem: a valve on a building's cooling system failed, which sent fluids from the air conditioning unit into an aqueduct.

The building was evacuated. Two people who were feeling ill were sent to hospital as a precaution.

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene in downtown Montreal during Thursday afternoon's rush hour. (Derek Marinos/CBC)

The city says do not drink the water. Do not shower. Do not use the water for any purpose — not even if it's been boiled.

Once the water is safe to use again, the city will issue a notice.

