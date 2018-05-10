Tap water completely off-limits in sector of downtown Montreal

The City of Montreal says people within the area bounded by Bleury Street, St-Antoine Street, Beaver Hall Hill and René-Lévesque Boulevard must not use the water for any purpose.

Firefighters and Montreal's water service are on the scene investigating a possible dangerous material incident that sector of downtown Montreal.

This is the area affected. The city is working to determine the cause of the problem. <a href="https://t.co/UKFaFNksF3">pic.twitter.com/UKFaFNksF3</a> —@CBCMontreal The city issued the notice Thursday afternoon, at the same time that firefighters began an operation at the corner of Viger Street and St-Alexandre Street to deal with the possible hazardous material.

About 60 firefighters were called to the multi-storey building at 445 Viger Street just after 4 p.m.

Shortly after, they located the cause of the problem: a valve on a building's cooling system failed, which sent fluids from the air conditioning unit into an aqueduct.

The building was evacuated. Two people who were feeling ill were sent to hospital as a precaution.

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene in downtown Montreal during Thursday afternoon's rush hour. (Derek Marinos/CBC)

The city says do not drink the water. Do not shower. Do not use the water for any purpose — not even if it's been boiled.

Once the water is safe to use again, the city will issue a notice.