The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is asking Ottawa to make a warning system mandatory for sightseeing planes like the one that crashed near Tadoussac almost exactly two years ago, killing its six passengers.

The TSB released its investigation report into the 2015 crash at a news conference Thursday, revealing the plane took a dive as the pilot performed a low-altitude manoeuvre to give the tourists aboard a better view of the wildlife below.

A stall warning system alerts pilots when a plane is at a dangerous angle, and would "give pilots and passengers a last [defence] against this type of loss of control," said TSB chair Kathy Fox at the conference.

There were six people on board the single-engine plane that crashed, pilot Romain Desrosiers, French tourist Emilie Delaitre, 28, and a British family of four.

Fox said the TSB asked Transport Canada to facilitate the installation of stall warning system in similar planes in 2013, and though the transport agency had recommended them, few companies heeded.

"They are not mandatory and few companies have installed them voluntarily," Fox said.

"It's time for this to change."

13 similar crashes in last 2 decades

The manoeuvre caused the wing to be almost vertical, reducing the amount of lift it was giving the plane and sending it into a spin.

By the time Desrosiers stopped the aircraft from spinning, it was too late. The plane was too close to a hill and it crashed vertically, leaving the trees around it intact.

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane belonged to Air Saguenay, which routinely flies tourists as well as people heading to fishing and mining camps.

After the crash, the company had said the weather conditions for flying were optimal and that the plane, built in 1956, was equipped with a brand new engine.

Desrosiers was an experienced pilot with 6,000 hours of flying under his belt, according to the company.

Fox said there have been 13 similar crashes since 1998, causing a total of 37 deaths.