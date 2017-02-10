A Montreal man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief in connection with a mosque that was vandalized in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

Sylvain Gingras, 50, appeared before a judge Friday afternoon at a Montreal courthouse.

He was arrested earlier this week in an unrelated incident after police responded to a call for a domestic dispute.

That was on the same day the mosque was vandalized and, after releasing an image from a surveillance camera and receiving tips from the public, police had reason to believe he was also connected to the vandalism.

The Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre, on Centre Street, had a window broken and eggs thrown at it on Feb. 2 — the same day that a funeral service was being held in Montreal for three of the victims in the Quebec City mosque shooting.

One of the windows of the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre was smashed. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The charge filed by the Crown is a summary offence for mischief in connection with the broken window and is not a charge of mischief against a place of worship, as was recommended by investigators.

In addition to the mischief charge, Gingras was also charged with assault and uttering threats in connection to the alleged domestic dispute.

Gingras will be detained for 30 days so that he can undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Pinel Institute.

He is scheduled to be back in court on March 10.