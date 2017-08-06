Quebec provincial police are investigating a suspicious death after a 60-year-old was found badly injured in St-Jérôme, north of Montreal, Saturday evening.

The city's police were called to a home on Brière Street at around 6:30 p.m. The man was transported to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A 40-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the death.

The victim's body had signs of violence on it.

Police say they've requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The file was handed over to the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit.