Police have arrested a suspect in an apparent random attack on a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Mount Royal on Monday night.

He is set to appear in Montreal court Wednesday morning and is facing an attempted murder charge.

Montreal police said the victim was walking near the main chalet at around 9:50 p.m. with his 31-year-old son, when they were blinded by the light of a flashlight.

The man was stabbed in the stomach, and police say his condition deteriorated overnight.

Police are still investigating the scene of the crime on Mount Royal. (CBC)

"He was speaking with police officers, he was conscious. But on the way to the hospital, his condition changed," said Const. Benoit Boisselle.

The man's condition has since been downgraded to stable.

Police are still investigating the motive for the assault, but Boisselle said a search conducted by police Tuesday morning led to an arrest.

The suspect was found with "enough evidence on him" to warrant his being taken into custody, Boisselle said.

Earlier, police shut down the park for a few hours, questioning everyone leaving the area and bringing in police dogs.