Police have arrested a suspect in an apparent random attack on a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Mount Royal on Monday night.

Montreal police said the victim was walking near the chalet at around 9:50 p.m. with his 31-year-old son, when they were blinded by the light of a flashlight.

The man was stabbed in the stomach, and police say his condition deteriorated overnight.

Police are still investigating the scene of the crime on Mount Royal. (CBC)

"He was speaking with police officers, he was conscious. But on the way to the hospital, his condition changed. He is in critical and we fear for his life," said Const. Benoit Boisselle.

Police are still investigating the motive for the assault, but Boiselle said a search conducted by police Tuesday morning led to an arrest.

The suspect was found with "enough evidence on him" to warrant his being taken into custody, Boiselle said.

Earlier, police shut down the park for a few hours, questioning everyone leaving the area and bringing in police dogs.