Police have arrested a man that they believe was involved in two separate shootings in early February in Montreal.

The man, in his 50s or early 60s, could face charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

The suspect was arrested in Saint-Donat, about 140 kilometres north of Montreal.

An SPVM spokesman, Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, said Montreal officers were aided by provincial police.

"The man didn't resist arrest. Everything went really well," Brabant told CBC News.

"From there, he was transported to a detention centre in the Montreal region."

2 people wounded in separate incidents

The man is wanted in connection with two different shootings this month.

On Feb. 6, police say a man approached a person, asked for car keys and a cell phone, and then shot the victim in the chest.

The following day, someone matching the same description tried to hold up a convenience store and shot and wounded the clerk.

Police set up a command centre in the Place Frontenac parking lot Tuesday to encourage the public to come forward with any information

Brabant says that helped lead investigators to the suspect.