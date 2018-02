Montreal motorists will be getting a break from the usual weekend closures around the Turcot Interchange this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the first time in months, both Highway 720 and Highway 20 will remain open over the weekend.

Highway 15 southbound will also remain open, but the north lanes will be closed between de la Vérendrye Boulevard and the Turcot Interchange, from Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m.

Transports Québec recommends that road users plan their trips accordingly.