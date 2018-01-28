Ask any Quebecer to tell you about their health card and odds are they'll call it their "carte-soleil."

The iconic fiery orange card with the image of a sunset and the silhouette of spruce trees has been a part of every Quebecer's identity (literally) for some 40 years.

Now, that piece of ID is getting a makeover and the sun its depicted for decades won't shine as bright.

The Quebec government's new design for its Quebec's health insurance board card has done away with the fiery orange sunset that's been depicted on the card for roughly 40 years. (Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec)

As of this week, health insurance cards will be white and look more like driver's licences with a black and white photo. The sun will still be there, but in the background.

Like many Quebecers, Yan Larivière is attached to the image and doesn't want it to disappear.

"It's simple and reflects something nice," said Larivière.

But Larivière's affection for the imagery of the "carte-soleil" goes a little deeper than a fondness for its design.

In search of a sunset

Larivière's father, Louis, was a graphic artist in the 1970's who co-founded the renowned Cossette Communication ad agency in Quebec City.

"And they got this good client which is la Régie de l'assurance maladie," Larivière explained.

The Quebec Health Insurance Board card was designed in the 1970's and the original sunset image it depicts was taken at Lac Faillon in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. (Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec)

At the time, Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ) had recently been created. Louis Larivière managed the account and was in charge of branding the RAMQ and creating its unique card.

"So he worked on a few concepts," Larivière said. "He presented two or three … and of course the sunset was the one."

"It clicked right away."

However, Larivière says after his father's concept was approved, he found himself in a bit of jam. The pitch had taken place in February and he had a short deadline. Back then, designs were entirely drawn by hand and image banks didn't exist.

That's when Louis Larivière remembered how his older brother Robert, better known as Bob, had an obsession with taking pictures of sunsets.

Lac Faillon sunsets

Robert Larivière was an avid fisherman and regularly vacationed at Lac Faillon in the Abitibi.

"(Bob) was always taking pictures of sunsets over there because the sunsets were beautiful," Larivière explained.

In fact, Bob took so many snapshots, Larivière says his father would sometimes tease him about it.

"'Bob stop taking sunsets, you know, it's always the same thing,'" Larivière said, laughing.

The Larivière family at Lac Faillon, where the original photo was taken in the 1970s, in July 2017. (submitted by Yan Larivière)

The tables turned on that joke the day the younger Larivière called up the older one hoping he still had photos of sunsets lying around to save his RAMQ account. Fortunately, Bob did.

Larivière says the rest is history.

"They put all the pictures on the table," he explained, "and they decided to take this particular one, which is nice, and that's it. That's the picture that's on the "carte-soleil.""

More than an image

After Louis Larivière designed the iconic RAMQ card, Yan Larivière says Lac Faillon became a part of his father's life and also his own.

"Each summer, his favourite place was Lac Faillon," Larivière explained.

"This place was his place, you know, and I [went] there with him, often fishing, and spent beautiful times with him over there."

Years after his father and uncle died, Larivière still visits the lake. But he doesn't need to drive the roughly 800 kilometres that separate his home in Quebec City to Lac Faillon to relive some of his favourite childhood memories. He just has to pull out his wallet.

"When I go to the hospital … I always take a few seconds to look at the trees and look at the sunset on the card," Larivière said.

That will no longer be possible once Larivière's current card expires and he's issued the newly designed one.

But he says he'll always keep a "carte-soleil" close by and will always be ready to share the story of how it came to be.