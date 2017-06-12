The Pittsburgh Penguins woke up this morning as Stanley Cup champions, but somehow, in some people's minds, P.K. Subban was still the story.

At least on Twitter.

The Penguins winning the Stanley Cup has nothing to do with PK Subban, but that won't stop plenty of people. — @mckennaconor

Supporters and detractors of the former Habs defenceman duked it out in the aftermath of the Penguins' victory on Sunday night.

I was in such a good mood until some told me I can't tweet about Subban. Now I'm in a better mood, because I'm thinking of Subban!#Subban — @MarcPDumont

One observer was thankful that the Penguins took home the top prize, because it wouldn't mean another round of stories about Subban's merits.

It cannot be forgotten that the Pens saved some of us from a summer's worth of relentless journalistic malfeasance. #Subban #Habs — @TheEagleDares

Another was hopeful the end of the season will put an end to the debate. Not sure that's likely.

So neither PK Subban or Shea Weber won a #StanleyCup this year. Now can we please stop talking about the goddamn trade? #moveon — @StrayDog93

And for Chez Subban, the Montreal bar renamed in his honour for the playoff run, it was the end of the line.

We are so proud of you and the @PredsNHL

Thank you for this amazing playoff run. #nextyear #subban #Smashville https://t.co/LAwN1g6Iy3 — @ChezSerge

Subban himself had been uncharacteristically quiet — he was not made available to the media — since his joke about having bad breath emerged as a subplot of the series.

Ahead of yesterday's game, reporters stuck it out at Subban's locker room stall in protest, until the team called a meeting and ordered everyone out.

But the Listerine bottles he playfully carried into the arena ahead of Game 4 quickly became a meme.

In one widely shared post, Crosby hoisted the mouthwash in place of the Stanley Cup.

After the game, Subban himself told reporters he's confident his team will make it back to the final soon.

"It stings,'' said Subban, who was shipped out by the Montreal Canadiens for Shea Weber last summer and played a key shutdown role through the Predators' playoff run.

"We've got to embrace the feeling right now and accept it and let it sink in because ultimately that's what's going to put us back here next year and in a position to win a Stanley Cup."

There had been the possibility of Subban bringing the cup back to Montreal and his beloved Children's Hospital if the Predators had won. That will have to wait for now.