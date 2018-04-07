Students, parents and teachers march to save Villa Maria music program

​Pietro Mercuri and his daughter, Giuliana Rosa, share a passion for music. That's why he decided to send her to Villa Maria high school, home to one of the oldest music programs in the city.

So when Mercuri received an email from the school telling him the program was being cancelled, he got angry. Then he got organized.

"My daughter has loved music since almost birth. We identify through music as well, especially my daughter and I," Mercuri said.

"Her losing the music school, it just turned me off completely and I thought it was time to do something," he said.

Mercuri was among about 200 students, parents and teachers who marched Saturday through Notre-Dame-de-Grâce to call on the school to reverse its decision to stop offering private music lessons.

Holding signs that read "Let the music play" and "Keep our music school open," the rally was part of a grassroots movement to save the program, which is slated to end on June 30.

School blames low enrolment

Villa Maria announced it was ending the music program in an email to parents and students in January, blaming low enrolment numbers for its decision.

While the school's total enrolment is the highest it's ever been — more 1,400 students this year — only 13 students in Grade 7 registered for private music lessons.

"This is the lowest level of enrolment the private music school has ever had," Sophie Desjardins, a Villa Maria spokesperson, said in an email to CBC News in February.

"All schools need to adjust their service-offer in order to meet the future needs of the entirety of their student population."

Voice and piano teacher Alfred Lagrenade said the music program is an important part of students' learning experience at Villa Maria. (CBC)

However, Alfred Lagrenade, a voice and piano teacher at Villa Maria for 16 years, said students were in fact interested in the program.

"The private music school [has] over 160 students a year and this number keeps gradually getting higher," Lagrenade said while attending Saturday's protest.

He said while some students join the program hoping to pursue careers in music, most join as a way to gain self-esteem and a sense of personal accomplishment.

"It's really an important part of their learning experience," he said.

Students heartbroken — but hopeful

Linnea Nguyen, a student at the school, said she was heartbroken by the decision to end the program.

"Like everyone else, just completely heartbroken," she told CBC News.

A singer, Nguyen said the private music lessons were unique to Villa Maria.

"You can't get an experience with music like this anywhere else. It's the main reason I came to Villa."

The rally is part of a grassroots effort to save the school's private music program that also includes an online petition. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Students launched a petition in January to save the program, which has since garnered more than 1,800 signatures.

More than 100 of Quebec's leading musicians — including pianist Oliver Jones and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin — also added their names to an open letter that pleads with the school to keep the program alive.

Giuliana Rosa Mercuri, who sings and plays piano, agreed that the program helped boost her self-confidence.

"It's a shame what my school is doing to it," she said.

​The high turnout at Saturday's protest, however, made her hopeful that the program would survive.

"It's everything to me, and I think it is to everyone else as well."