A beloved member of Montreal's film and teaching community died this weekend, in a car accident on Highway 50.

Sylvain Duguay, 42, taught in the humanities department at John Abbott College.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, Duguay lost control of his vehicle on the stretch of highway near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Sunday morning.

"He was a very kind, gentle man," said Matthew Hays, a friend and colleague of Duguay's.

Duguay was described as a dedicated teacher and film buff. (Facebook)

Hays, who teaches film at Marianopolis College and Concordia University, told CBC radio One's Homerun that Duguay's death is a "very big loss for the film community in Montreal."

Duguay completed his PhD at Concordia, where he also worked as an administrative assistant, focusing on film and representations of gender and sexuality.

Hays described Duguay as being a "patient and gentle" teacher who was very dedicated to his students.

"He really brought that passion to the classroom."

Having known Duguay for 12 years, Hays said it was a shock to hear news of his sudden death.

"I think people are just at a loss. It seems so terribly unfair."

Duguay was the long-time partner of Quebec artist and director Victor Pilon. They had been together for almost 20 years.

'One of the best teachers I ever had'

Students have begun posting anonymous messages of condolence on Duguay's RateMyTeachers website profile.

One student wrote: "I only had him for three weeks but Sylvain was one of the best teachers I ever had. Not only was he a good teacher, he was an awesome person and I'm devastated that I couldn't get to know him more. My condolences go to his family and I hope he rests in peace."

Another posted on Feb. 6: "Rest in peace Sylvain. So full of life, such a tragedy it was cut short. Best teacher and most passionate and caring person I know."

Rising number of fatalities on Highway 50

Duguay is the eighth person to die on Highway 50 since it opened in 2012. (Radio-Canada)

Six Quebec MNAs recently signed a letter on Jan. 30 asking the transport minister to have the highway, which connects the Ottawa-Gatineau region to Montreal, widened as part of Quebec's official infrastructure plan.

A memorial will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 1 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. at 4231 Boulevard St-Laurent.