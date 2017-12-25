A blanket of fresh snow is covering — and blowing through — most of Quebec on this white Christmas Day.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several areas, including the Eastern Townships, Beauce and Gaspésie regions.

The strong winds and heavy precipitation are making for tricky road conditions. That includes reduced visibility, slippery roads and blowing snow.

Montréal : Conditions routières difficiles ce matin. Les routes enneigées ont engendré quelques accidents. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/cKqc7isdIE — @SMCharronRC

Be careful on roads, police urge

Police are urging commuters to be cautious and, if possible, to avoid driving until later today.

They are asking motorists to drive a lot slower and to keep a distance of about two seconds from other cars. They also suggest using flashers sooner to give other drivers time to react accordingly.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads. Seen here are cars in the ditch of Highway 40 west near Trois-Rivières. (Naima Benabdallah/Radio-Canada)

Police are also asking drivers not to park cars diagonally as it takes away from space emergency vehicles may need.

Minor accidents are causing delays on some major highways, including the 40 and the 10.

The City of Montreal is in the midst of a snow-clearing blitz that will begin in earnest tomorrow evening.

Spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said drivers should be paying close attention to parking signs to make sure their vehicle isn't towed.

Montreal is beginning a snow-clearing blitz. Watch out for parking signs! (Radio-Canada)

Temperatures expected to get colder

A low pressure system coming from the U.S. east coast is to blame for the blizzardy weather.

Montreal is getting 10 to 15 centimetres today, with a low of –9 C.

A special weather statement for the area issued earlier this morning by Environment Canada for the Montreal area has now ended.

But Sabourin says the city received 10 centimetres of snow in the last 20 hours and is currently blanketed by a total of 25 centimetres.

Montreal plows were busy clearing city streets Christmas morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Up to 30 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate throughout the day for both the Eastern Townships and the Beauce.

Gaspésie will be covered with between 15 and 25 centimetres of the white stuff. The snowfall is expected to last about 24 hours.

The weather agency is warning of an "extreme" cold hitting the province's northwestern regions. Temperatures could dip to –40 C.