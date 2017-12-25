A blanket of fresh snow is covering — and blowing through — most of Quebec on this white Christmas Day.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several areas, including the Eastern Townships, Beauce and Gaspésie regions.

The strong winds and heavy precipitation are making for tricky road conditions. That includes reduced visibility, slippery roads and blowing snow.

Montréal : Conditions routières difficiles ce matin. Les routes enneigées ont engendré quelques accidents. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/cKqc7isdIE — @SMCharronRC

Authorities are urging commuters to be cautious and, if possible, to avoid driving until later today.

A low pressure system coming from the U.S. east coast is to blame for the blizzardy weather.

Montreal is getting another 10 to 15 centimetres today, with a low of –9 C.

Driving itself isn't the only thing difficult about hitting Montreal streets today — so is unearthing your car of the snow that fell overnight and this morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The city's snow-clearing efforts are in full force, with plows whizzing through Montreal streets.

Montreal plows were busy clearing city streets Christmas morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Up to 30 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate throughout the day for the both the Eastern Townships and the Beauce.

Gaspésie will be covered with between 15 and 25 centimetres of the white stuff. The snowfall is expected to last about 24 hours.

The weather agency is warning of an "extreme" cold hitting the province's northwestern regions. Temperatures could dip to –40 C.