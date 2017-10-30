Thousands of people are without power across Quebec as strong winds are expected in many parts of the province throughout the day.

More than 55,000 customers were without power in the Montérégie region as of 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Hydro-Quebec.

Another 30,050 customers were affected by power outages in the Laurentians, and more than 21,000 customers were also without power in the Eastern Townships.

Hydro-Quebec said it had 50 teams mobilized to deal with the power outages.

Schools closed

Hemmingford Elementary and Franklin Elementary schools, both part of the New Frontiers School Board, were closed due to lack of electricity.

The small Eastern Townships village of Potton, Que., was also plunged into the dark, as all 2,287 customers were without power.

Hydro-Quebec also said more power outages were expected across the province as the day goes on due to high winds.

Wind warning in effect for Montreal

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for many parts of Quebec, including Montreal, Laval and Longueuil, as well as Quebec City and the Laurentians.

People living in the Montreal area can expect wind gusts of close to 90 km per hour as a low pressure system moves from New England towards Northern Quebec.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and can cause injury or damage, the agency said on its website.

"Given the presence of leaves in some trees, these severe winds will cause issues, such as broken branches and power outages," Environment Canada said.