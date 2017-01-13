Strong winds and freeze-thaw weather conditions appear to have contributed to damage at two Montreal buildings overnight.
A large section of brick detached from the wall of a building near the corner of Ontario and Charlemagne streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.
Firefighters were called to the scene to remove other unstable bricks from the wall and secure the area. No one was hurt.
And a vehicle was damaged when a window detached from the fourth floor of a downtown building and fell to the ground.
It happened near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Mathieu Street.
No one was hurt in that incident either.