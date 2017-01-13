Strong winds and freeze-thaw weather conditions appear to have contributed to damage at two Montreal buildings overnight.

A large section of brick detached from the wall of a building near the corner of Ontario and Charlemagne streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

Firefighters were called to the scene to remove other unstable bricks from the wall and secure the area. No one was hurt.

Bricks on the street

A pile of bricks lay on the street after a wall crumbled on Ontario St. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

And a vehicle was damaged when a window detached from the fourth floor of a downtown building and fell to the ground.

It happened near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Mathieu Street.

No one was hurt in that incident either.

Window pane falls

No one was hurt when a window pane fell from the fourth floor of a downtown building overnight, but a car below was damaged. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)