Strong winds and freeze-thaw weather conditions appear to have contributed to damage at two Montreal buildings overnight.

A large section of brick detached from the wall of a building near the corner of Ontario and Charlemagne streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

Firefighters were called to the scene to remove other unstable bricks from the wall and secure the area. No one was hurt.

A pile of bricks lay on the street after a wall crumbled on Ontario St. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

And a vehicle was damaged when a window detached from the fourth floor of a downtown building and fell to the ground.

It happened near the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Mathieu Street.

No one was hurt in that incident either.