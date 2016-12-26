Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of a major fire at a spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que. on Boxing Day morning.

The fire began around 9 a.m. and was under control by 11:15 a.m.

An unknown number of people were evacuated from Strom Spa Nordique, however, a spokesman for the department said no one was injured.

In a statement, spa management said the fire started in a sauna due to an electrical equipment failure.

Fire services from neighbouring municipalities were called to help the local fire department.