Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene of a major fire at a spa in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que. on Boxing Day morning.
The fire began around 9 a.m. and was under control by 11:15 a.m.
An unknown number of people were evacuated from Strom Spa Nordique, however, a spokesman for the department said no one was injured.
In a statement, spa management said the fire started in a sauna due to an electrical equipment failure.
Fire services from neighbouring municipalities were called to help the local fire department.
VIDÉO | EN COURS Mont-Saint-Hilaire : Incendie chez Strom Spa Nordique. Plusieurs villes demandées en entraide. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/AW7nBQadia—
