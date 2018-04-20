Strike day for students at Montreal's largest school board called off

An illegal strike that could have led to a day off for thousands of Montreal students has been called off, now that teachers and the city's biggest school board have struck an agreement.

Members of the Alliance des professeurs de Montréal reached an agreement in principle with the Commission scolaire de Montréal Wednesday night.

The alliance says it will encourage the nearly 9,000 teachers covered by the agreement to ratify it during a general meeting April 26.

Last week, the members voted to hold a strike day May 1, to coincide with International Workers' Day. That strike day has been cancelled.

The details of the agreement will not be made public until that date and neither the alliance nor the school board will comment on it, according to Radio-Canada.

The teachers have been without a collective agreement since 2010.