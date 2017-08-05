It's a big weekend for basketball lovers in Montreal North, as hundreds of young people competing in a street basketball tournament head toward the final at Le Carignan Park Sunday.

The annual tournament, underway since Tuesday, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free corn roast at the park at 6 p.m. this evening.

That's followed by Urbanifest, a live show that will include the hip-hop group Sans Pression.

After Sunday's final, there will be pick-up games and all ages are welcome, said Sheilla Fortuné, director of Maison des Jeunes L'Ouverture, the group which organized the tournament.

Manix Auriantal, a coach and former professional basketball player, poses with his nephew Ronix. 'I'm from a poor neighbourhood, too, and if I can make it you guys can make it,' he tells young players. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Participants say this tournament is about more than scoring points, it's about connecting with people. And there are some big names there — Montrealers such as Manix Auriantal who've played professional basketball — to inspire younger players.

Shari Okeke met some of the competitors in Montreal North, featured on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Reconnecting with friends

Dalyssa Fleurgin, 19, who lives in Rivière-des-Prairies and plays basketball for Collège Montmorency in Laval, says the annual street basketball tournament in Montreal North holds a special place in her heart.

Fleurgin has played in the tournament every summer since she was 12 and says it's a chance to reconnect with friends she made that first year.

"That's the thing I love about this tournament, you see people you haven't seen for a long time," she said.

This summer, her teammates include Sarah Esongola and Esther Mubiala, friends she played basketball with in high school but who now attend different CEGEPs.

"It's just nice ... to play together and have the same feeling we had back in the day," said Esongola, who now plays for Dawson College.

Compared to the pressure they face playing for the CEGEP teams, the young women say the Montreal North tournament is relaxed.

'It's freedom,' says Dalyssa Fleurgin, left, of playing in the Montreal North tournament without a coach telling them what to do. The 19-year-old is teamed up with her old high school friend, Esther Mubiala. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

"It's always nice to just be the player you want to be because there's no coach telling you what to do," Esongola said.

"We're just on court, having fun with girls you've been playing for a long time — it's just a good feeling and good environment."

It's a family-friendly atmostphere, but the players say they often encounter misperceptions about Montreal North.

"People say things like, 'If you go to Montreal North, you're going to die, you're going to get shot.... There's gangs everywhere'" said Mubiala, who lives on Montreal's South Shore and plays basketball for CEGEP Édouard-Montpetit.

"Come to Montreal North, and you'll see what it really is," she tells them.

Hoop dreams

Joshua Lucas, 12, is at the Montreal North tournament for the first time, but he's already won a scholarship to attend a private high school that wants him on its basketball team. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Joshua Lucas, 12, is taking part in the tournament for the first time, and for him, it's another step toward his big dream.

"I would like to go in the NBA and be one of the best players but I know it's going to be difficult so I've got to work hard," he said.

Lucas has already won a scholarship to attend a private high school in Saint-Lambert that recruited him to play on its basketball team.

He doesn't start there until September, but he's been training with the team for six months already. It was the coach of that team who told him about the street basketball tournament.

Although many players set up their own teams, Lucas signed up alone, so he was assigned a team. His mother, Melissa Di Rocco, says that's helping him build on his teamwork skills.

"He doesn't know any of the players, so he just gets on the court and has to trust team members he met the same day," said Di Rocco.

Brothers bonding

Kevin de Kovachich, 12, says he's thrilled to be on the same team as his big brother Sean,13, at the Montreal North tournament. Both dream of playing in the NBA. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Kevin de Kovachich, 12, is excited to play at the tournament for the first time because he gets to be on the same team as his big brother Sean, 13.

"I love playing with my big brother because my brother is the best basketball player on the team," he said.

The de Kovachich brothers live in Montreal North with an older brother, their baby sister and their mother.

They both play in a summer league and are heading to another tournament in Toronto, but they say the Montreal North tournament is important for the community, and it's affordable at $15 per team.

The event gets local teens excited about playing basketball instead of hanging out in the streets, Kevin de Kovachich said.

Both brothers say they, too, hope to play professional basketball some day.

In the meantime, they plan to play in the Montreal North street tournament every year.

Listen to Shari Okeke's report for Daybreak on the Montreal North street basketball tournament: