The Quebec City area is under a storm surge warning and parts of the city have already experienced flooding.

Strong winds at high tide helped push the St. Lawrence River over its banks near Dalhousie Street for a second day in a row Friday morning, closing the street to traffic.

Environment Canada has a storm surge warning in effect until 10 a.m. for Quebec City, Lévis, Côte-de-Beaupré, Île d'Orléans and the Bellechasse area.

The high waters on the St. Lawrence are also delaying ferry service.