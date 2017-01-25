The weather system that brought freezing rain and snow to southwestern Quebec yesterday is bringing "hazardous" winter conditions to the eastern part of the province.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings from the Saguenay and Rivière-du-Loup regions east to the Gaspé.

Total snowfall amounts of between 15 to 40 centimetres are expected depending on the location, with the expected total rising as the storm heads east.

Strong winds on the North Shore and the northern coast of the Gaspé Peninsula will lead to near-zero visibility in those areas, while people living near the Chaleur Bay and in the village of Chevery will see snow mix in with ice pellets and freezing rain.

There is also a storm surge warning in effect for the New Carlisle and Percé areas of the Gaspé.

The weather conditions have led to a number of school closures in the area, including:

Riverview School in Port Cartier.

Gaspé Polyvalente (English section only), Belle Anse School, Gaspé Elementary and the daycare, and Wakeham Adult Education Centre.

Gaspé and Carleton campus of the CEGEP de la Gaspésie et des Îles.

Intercity bus service company Orléans Express has also issued an alert, saying departures from eastern Quebec and the Maritimes are conditional and subject to weather conditions. Delays and cancellations are to be expected.

Environment Canada is warning residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, which may not be until tomorrow.

The same storm system brought freezing rain and snow to Montreal and the surrounding areas, leading to dozens of collisions and flight cancellations.