STM head scolds union for vandalism, intimidation as maintenance workers rev up for overtime strike

The executive director of Montreal's public transit agency used a Wednesday news conference to chastize union members for breaking windows and other unsavoury tactics in the past few weeks as they prepare to refuse to work overtime.

"Some things we won't tolerate," Luc Tremblay said, repeating twice that vandalism and intimidation are unacceptable union pressure tactics in 2018.

He said he wasn't against pressure tactics outright, but that the acts of vandalism and intimidation witnessed over the past few weeks are unacceptable.

The STM is currently negotiating with four of its six unions which saw their contracts expire in January.

The transit agency's goal is to update its collective agreements to reflect current labour needs as its network expands.

Tremblay said pay and benefits were not sticking points in the negotiations.

The STM's executive director, Luc Tremblay, said the impact on public transit users would be minimal during an overtime strike. (CBC) As he spoke, maintenance workers gathered Place Bonaventure, where the news conference was taking place, waving signs that read, "Strike soon."

Tremblay said the strike, set for May 7 to 12, will have a minimal impact on the public as it will only affect overtime hours.

Still, that could mean a productivity drop of 10 to 15 per cent productivity, as maintenance workers typically work a lot of overtime.

The maintenance workers union was responsible for the last two transit strikes in Montreal — in 2003 and 2007.

The 2007 strike ended just before a deadline imposed by the province, which was set to adopt back-to-work legislation.

In both cases, transit users were compensated by the STM.