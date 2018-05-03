Skip to Main Content
STM bus drivers, Metro operators ponder strike mandate

Today's vote comes one day after STM maintenance workers said yes to refusing to work overtime as a pressure tactic in stalled negotiations with Montreal's public transit authority.

Drivers' vote comes day after STM maintenance workers said yes to overtime strike

STM ticket-booth operators Michel Laplume, Yanick Tardy and Stéphane Blouin, members of the STM drivers union, showed up to vote Thursday on whether to give the union a strike mandate. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

Members of the union representing 4,500 STM drivers and Metro operators are voting Thursday on whether to give their union a strike mandate.

The drivers' vote comes one day after the union representing 2,400 maintenance workers announced its members will refuse to work overtime for six days, from May 7 to 12.

Like the maintenance workers, the drivers and operators have been without a contract since January.

A spokesperson for their union, Lisa Djevahirdjian, told CBC News that the vote is being staggered so more members can cast their ballot. 

She called the turnout "overwhelming," with 1,300 workers voting Thursday morning alone.

Drivers are fed up, she said, but a strike mandate would not mean an immediate strike: it just gives the union the mandate to launch pressure tactics.

STM executive director Luc Tremblay said that next week's overtime strike by maintenance workers will have sporadic and minimal impact on regular service.

There could be more disruptions as the week progresses, however, if buses in need of repairs end up waiting parked in the garage.

With files from CBC's Sudha Krishnan

