Montreal commuters who rely on certain bus routes will have to wait longer than usual this morning.
About 20 bus lines — many of them running through the West Island and the city's west end — are affected by a power outage at an STM bus hangar in Saint-Laurent.
The public transit authority is working to fix the outage. In the meantime, many buses are stuck at the terminal.
See below for a list of the bus lines affected.
1/2 A power outage at the Stinson garage is causing major delays on several bus lines. Consult our web site for the updates schedules.—
2/2 Lines impacted by the outage: 16, 70, 72, 73, 80, 100, 103, 105, 115, 117, 124, 162, 165, 170, 174, 175, 213, 409, 435, 468, 470 & 485.—
