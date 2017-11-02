Montreal commuters who rely on certain bus routes will have to wait longer than usual this morning.  

About 20 bus lines — many of them running through the West Island and the city's west end — are affected by a power outage at an STM bus hangar in Saint-Laurent. 

The public transit authority is working to fix the outage. In the meantime, many buses are stuck at the terminal. 

See below for a list of the bus lines affected.