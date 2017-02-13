Montreal's transit authority has found a problem with the new AZUR trains that played a part in a complete shutdown last month of a section of the Orange line.

After an equipment malfunction last month, all 12 AZUR trains were damaged and pulled off the tracks.

At first, the STM said the shutdown was caused by wear and tear on some parts of the track, which wore out the trains' contact shoes — the part of the train that touches the rail and electrifies it.

At the time the public transit authority said the AZUR trains, which were first put into service a year ago, were not to blame.

But after installing cameras and conducting tests, the STM noticed small particles were falling off the contact shoes, accumulating on the rails and causing trouble.

The STM said it will replace the contact shoes on the AZUR trains with ones from older trains.

Currently, there is only one AZUR in service. The STM said the others will be gradually rolled out after their shoes are replaced.

The transit authority also added that complications with new equipment are to be expected.