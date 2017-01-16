Officials at Sainte-Justine Hospital are working to resolve a privacy breach after a pediatrician leaked confidential documents to a media outlet before taking his own life.

According to Radio-Canada, Dr. Alain Sirard sent a USB key last December to Québécor that contained confidential documents, such as excerpts of medical files and reports from the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (child protective services).

"It's a downright violation of the law. It's illegal." - Jean-Pierre Ménard, lawyer specialized in medical law

The USB key also allegedly contained summaries of investigations carried out by the Human Rights Commission following complaints filed against the pediatrician.

Sirard was the subject of several disciplinary hearings. Back in 2013, several parents accused him of falsely claiming they had abused their children.

Sirard took his own life, inside the hospital, on Dec. 6, 2016.

Pascale Berardino, the youth director of the Human Rights Commission, said the leak is troublesome.

"We were worried that the information that had been unlawfully disclosed to a media outlet would subsequently be disclosed and published in the media and that the rights of children would be violated," Berardino said.

The documents, which are private and confidential, contain the names of the children and their parents.

Normally, medical records at Sainte-Justine Hospital are kept in the archives, access to which is limited. (Radio-Canada)

"It's a downright violation of the law. It's illegal," said Jean-Pierre Ménard, a lawyer who specializes in medical law.

"The physician may not disclose any information to anyone without the express permission of the patient."

Normally, such records are kept in the hospital's archives, access to which is limited.

But given that Sirard was before multiple disciplinary boards and had to defend his case, he had access to the files.

A spokesperson for Sainte-Justine Hospital told Radio-Canada that the leak occurred without the hospital's knowledge.

No media ever published any stories about the documents.

Written notices

Once the leak was discovered, officials at Sainte-Justine Hospital and the Human Rights Commission sent written notices to several media outlets, prohibiting them from publishing any names.

Ménard said it was the right move, but not a permanent solution.

"Can we be assured that the documents were not copied? That this will not come out at some point?"

Radio-Canada reached out to eight couples affected by the leak. One couple, Geneviève Berthiaume and Marcello Manocchio, sent their reaction via a written statement.

"We never had anything to hide, but the act of divulging personal information about our daughter and our family to the media deeply hurts us," they said.

The couple and other affected parents have been invited to a meeting this week with the legal department at Sainte-Justine Hospital.