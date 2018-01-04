Major renovations to downtown Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street are set to begin Monday, and merchants are hoping they can survive a year of construction outside their storefronts.

"I'm not happy at all. I feel helpless," said Phil Iachino, manager of Chaussures Berti, a shoe store on Sainte-Catherine Street near the intersection of Bleury Street.

The work that gets underway on Monday, Jan. 8 is the first phase of a five-year plan to give the downtown artery a facelift over 2.2 kilometres.

The first phase involves replacing the water and sewer pipes between Bleury and Manfield streets. This is expected to take until 2019 to complete.

Iachino admits the street requires a "much-needed facelift," but he's not sure if his store, which has been open for 25 years, could survive a year of construction work.

"If you don't make money, if you don't break even … someone still has to pay the bills, pay suppliers, pay employees. No one wants to be a business losing money."

The city says it's looking at possible ways to compensate merchants. That could include tax breaks.

City councillor Robert Beaudry said the city wants to avoid repeating what happened on St-Denis Street, when businesses struggled and some even shut down during years of renovation work there.

"We have to focus on the project, take it step by step and make sure we consult everybody," Beaudry said.

Heated sidewalks?

The initial project for Sainte-Catherine Street, which was proposed three years ago under the administration of former mayor Denis Coderre, had a much bigger scope.

The plan included pedestrian-friendly measures such as heated sidewalks and an inflatable, moveable tunnel.

This is a mockup of the inflatable, moveable tunnel envisioned in 2016 for the construction zone on Ste-Catherine Street. (KANVA)

Beaudry said those things are still being reassessed.

"We want the taxpayer, Montrealers, to feel like it is worth the investment. Every dollar is important to this investment."

Once the first phase is complete next year, crews will then tackle the section of the street near Phillips Square in 2020, followed by the stretch of Sainte-Catherine Street up to Atwater Avenue.

Ultimately, the goal is to revamp the length of Sainte-Catherine Street, all the way to the Quartier des Spectacles from Atwater Avenue.