Ste-Catherine Street construction planned to start this summer pushed to January 2019

One month after the announcement of its project to revitalize Ste-Catherine Street, the City of Montreal has postponed the work that was supposed to begin this summer — to the relief of some of the street's merchants.

Although the start date has been pushed back to January 2019, the first phase of the street's revitalization is still projected to be complete in 2021.

For Ye Wang, who took over Café et Crêpe on Ste-Catherine between Bleury and St-Alexandre streets last year, the extra time before being surrounded by construction is good news.

Wang said she's happy that construction has been pushed back so it doesn't affect high season.

"Summertime, with the tourists, people and traffic on the street," offers the biggest spike in sales for the year, Wang said.

Phil Iachino, the manager-buyer of Chaussures Berti at the De Bleury intersection, feels the same way.

"We can catch up for the lost business," Iachino said.

He added that he's looking forward to the revitalized end product.

Wang said she only wants one thing from the city.

"Respect the deadline. Then at least there's hope," she said.

'Respecting a financial framework'

On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante informed the city's partners, merchants and residents that the work would be postponed.

She said the construction was delayed partly because the city wasn't satisfied with the offers on the call for tenders.

"The offer did not correspond to the financial framework that was set," Plante said.

"For my administration, the important thing is respecting a financial framework to be able to repay Montrealers."

The city also said it has to take into account new investments from private partners.

"It is imperative for the City of Montreal to optimally coordinate the future work of this major project with those of the REM, the STM and other partners," the post reads.

A public information session will be held in September. Citizens are also invited to ask their questions at a "coffee meeting" in Phillips Square on May 29.