A developer is sending postcards to residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, warning they could see a massive increase in their tax bill if that municipality doesn't fully back a proposed housing project.

The postcards are part of a campaign orchestrated by Développement immobilier Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue (DISAB), a company created by the land's owners to promote their development.

Along with the postcards, the company has set up a website and threatened legal action against the town council if it continues to block development on a 14-hectare track of land that adjoins the l'Anse-à-l'Orme Park. The developer bought the land in 2012.

The company says residents' taxes could jump by 55 per cent if town restricts development on the land.

In December, the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue town council proposed zoning regulations that would reduce the area available for development in order to preserve a forest.

But the town was willing to let the developer build the same number of units, said Mayor Paola Hawa. That would mean fewer single-family homes and more multi-family residences.

"Instead of spreading out over an entire forest, we are going to limit the area where you can build," Hawa told CBC's Daybreak on Friday. "Instead of going out, you're going up."

A still from a website promoting the development project. (choisirsadb)

Just trying to inform residents, developer says

The developer, however, maintains the zoning changes would restrict it to using only 15 per cent of its property.

"That is not acceptable for us," said Pierre Tessier, a spokesman for DISAB.

Were the zoning changes to go ahead, the town would have to offer compensation for the land it wants to protect, Tessier added.

He estimated the land's value at $10 million, and adding another $10 million in costs and damages, Tessier said it would cost the city $20 million in compensation.

The 55 per cent figure is based on the developer's calculation of how much property taxes would need to rise to finance the compensation.

"I think the goal of the postcards was really to inform people and just make them aware of the financial issues in order for them to reach a decision in full knowledge of the facts," Tessier said Friday on Daybreak.

Hawa denied that the town would have any legal obligation to buy back the land subject to zoning changes.