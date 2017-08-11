Statistics Canada is blaming a computer error for results that indicated a surprising increase in the number of English-speaking people in Quebec.
The agency said roughly 61,000 people were misclassified when the results of the 2016 census were compiled.
"We are working diligently to correct the information and publish updated findings next week," Statistics Canada said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
"We are also taking steps to further strengthen our quality control procedures."
Puzzling increases
English-language groups in Quebec alerted Statistics Canada to possible discrepancies earlier this week.
They'd been puzzled by results that showed large spikes in the number of native English-language speakers in some parts of the province.
For instance, in Rivière-du-Loup, 135 people reported having English as a mother tongue in 2011. In 2016, that number was 240.
Other cities showed even larger growth. In Drummondville, 1,460 people reported being anglophones in 2016 — up from 680 in 2011.
"Statistics Canada regrets any inconvenience caused by this error and remains dedicated to publishing high quality information," the agency said Friday.