Statistics Canada is blaming a computer error for results that indicated a surprising increase in the number of English-speaking people in Quebec.

The agency said roughly 61,000 people were misclassified when the results of the 2016 census were compiled.

​"We are working diligently to correct the information and publish updated findings next week," Statistics Canada said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"We are also taking steps to further strengthen our quality control procedures."

Puzzling increases

English-language groups in Quebec alerted Statistics Canada to possible discrepancies earlier this week.

They'd been puzzled by results that showed large spikes in the number of native English-language speakers in some parts of the province.

For instance, in Rivière-du-Loup, 135 people reported having English as a mother tongue in 2011. In 2016, that number was 240.

Other cities showed even larger growth. In Drummondville, 1,460 people reported being anglophones in 2016 — up from 680 in 2011.

"Statistics Canada regrets any inconvenience caused by this error and remains dedicated to publishing high quality information," the agency said Friday.