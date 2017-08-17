Quebecers will soon have a clearer picture of the distribution of French and English speakers in the province as Statistics Canada prepares to release new data this morning.

After the language results of the 2016 census were questioned by a prominent Quebec demographer, the agency admitted it had made a mistake caused by a computer error.

Statistics Canada said roughly 61,000 people were misclassified when the results of the most recent census were compiled.

The new numbers are set to be made public as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

After discovering the problem, Statistics Canada said the would correct the data and get to the bottom of what happened.

"We are also taking steps to further strengthen our quality control procedures," read a statement issued Friday.

Spot the error

When the figures first came out, there were concerns about a decline in French as a mother tongue in Quebec.

Historian and demographic specialist Jack Jedwab first contacted Statistics Canada soon after the numbers were released, saying they didn't add up.

The original results showed a spike in native English-language speakers in Quebec communities like Saguenay, Baie Comeau, Rivière-du-Loup and Victoriaville.

Jack Jedwab contacted the federal agency about the possibility of there being a mistake soon after it was first released. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

"The increases, I would say, are impossible," said Jedwab. "I don't know where the people are coming from."

He asked Statistics Canada to take a second look at the figures and sure enough, the error was discovered.

Jedwab specifically wanted to check the data because of the way politicians were using the numbers.

"This could become an election slogan," he told CBC's Homerun.

The numbers also have an effect on government funding and community initiatives benefiting English-speaking Quebecers.

Sylvia Martin-Laforge, president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, said she was shocked by the initial data and wanted to verify the numbers before lobbying for more funding.

"We believe rigorous numbers lead to rigorous policy," she said.