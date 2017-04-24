The state of emergency remains in effect for Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal, for a fifth day as flood waters continue to cause concern in the community.

Marie-Andrée Gagnon, director of communications for the City of Rigaud, said the committee that's responsible for reviewing the state of emergency will meet tonight.

Water levels in #Rigaud have receded by a couple feet, but swaths of the town are still underwater. That water? Normally a street pic.twitter.com/PMcC8PbKgd — @katemckenna8

Gagnon said water levels are beginning to drop but the state of local drinking water supplies remains a concern.

Most of the town's water comes from wells that city officials fear may now be contaminated by overflowing septic tanks.

Gagnon said it's not clear when the water will be safe to drink.

Around 7,500 people live in Rigaud, which is located 25 kilometres west of the island of Montreal.

A total of 524 homes are affected by the flood.