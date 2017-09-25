Montreal's Klingon community is celebrating the launch of the Star Trek franchise's latest offering, Star Trek: Discovery, which aired its first episode Sunday night.

Klingons are a fictional alien race in the Star Trek universe known for their love of war — but they took a break from those tendencies to enjoy the Discovery premiere at the Broue Pub Brouhaha in Montreal's Rosemont district.

Superfans who are part of the Klingon Assault Group Rising Phoenix gathered in full costume to watch the episode together.

"I asked everybody last night what they think. Most of the people — thumbs up," said Alain De Mol, Commander of the Rising Phoenix — otherwise known by his Klingon name, D'Gor.

"The visual effects were fantastic," Rae Anani, a member of Rising Phoenix, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "The story has a good baseline, a good foundation."

Women of colour cast in lead roles

Star Trek: Discovery is a prequel to the original 1960s series featuring the Starship Enterprise and its captain, James T. Kirk, played by Montrealer William Shatner.

The original Star Trek series was considered groundbreaking television for black women, and Discovery follows that legacy.

This reboot follows the USS Discovery on its journey through space 10 years earlier.

In the first episode of Discovery, the story centres around two non-white women: Captain Philippa Georgiou played by Michelle Yeoh, and Michael Burnham played by Sonequa Martin-Green.

"One of my favourite series was Voyager because it [featured] the first female captain," said Anani.

"I found that really progressive. I like the idea of bringing in, as a main character, a female officer first of all, and a black officer on top of that — it's a really good initiative."