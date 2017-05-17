Kenneth Oteng, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in connecting with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man.
Oteng appeared in court today to be formally charged in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old with stab wounds to his upper body. He later died in hospital, making it the city's seventh homicide of the year.
Two other people were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Oteng was arrested Tuesday when he turned himself in to police upon the advice of his lawyer.
Police initially said he was likely to face a charge of second-degree murder, but he was charged Wednesday with first-degree instead.
Oteng will be detained until his next court appearance on June 9.