Kenneth Oteng, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder in connecting with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man.

Oteng appeared in court today to be formally charged in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old with stab wounds to his upper body. He later died in hospital, making it the city's seventh homicide of the year.

A 24-year-old died of his injuries after he was stabbed Sunday overnight. (Radio-Canada)

Two other people were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Oteng was arrested Tuesday when he turned himself in to police upon the advice of his lawyer.

Police initially said he was likely to face a charge of second-degree murder, but he was charged Wednesday with first-degree instead.

Oteng will be detained until his next court appearance on June 9.

