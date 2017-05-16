A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in court Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place over the weekend on St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police said the man turned himself in on Tuesday, two days after the incident left a 24-year-old man dead.

He will be charged with second-degree murder.

The stabbing, which marks the city's seventh homicide of the year, happened after a fight broke out on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The victim died in hospital from his injuries.

Two other people were found nearby with what appeared to be stab wounds. They were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the 25-year-old suspect turned himself in to police upon the advice of investigators and his lawyer.