Man stabbed in St-Michel not cooperating with police

The victim's life is not in danger.

CBC News ·
Police say two men got into a dispute and one stabbed the other in the arm. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the arm in St-Michel early this morning.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a gas station just north of Highway 40 on St-Michel Boulevard.

Police say two men, who likely knew one another, got into a dispute and one stabbed the other in the arm.

The victim's life is not in danger.

Police say he's not cooperating with investigators.

With files from Steve Rukavina

