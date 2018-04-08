Man stabbed in St-Michel not cooperating with police
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the arm in St-Michel early this morning.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a gas station just north of Highway 40 on St-Michel Boulevard.
Police say two men, who likely knew one another, got into a dispute and one stabbed the other in the arm.
The victim's life is not in danger.
Police say he's not cooperating with investigators.
With files from Steve Rukavina