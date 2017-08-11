Officials in Saint-Raymond de Portneuf, about 60 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, don't know how thieves managed to steal a heavy, historic bell but hope the public will help them find it.

The bell, which dates back to 1886, was located in front of a municipal building at the corner of Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue and Honoré Street.

According to the city, stealthy thieves managed to steal it without disrupting the flower bed around it.

"The bell must weigh 2,000 pounds, so it's very hard to transport," said Geneviève Faucher, spokesperson for Saint-Raymond de Portneuf.

"The theft happened quickly, because the grass and flowers weren't damaged," she added.

If anyone spots it and isn't sure it's the bell that was stolen, they can look for the French engraving on it which reads: "I, Virginia, will sing the praises of God, the glory of his eminence Cardinal E-A. Taschereau, Archbishop of Quebec, and the abundance of all the benefactors of the church. St. Philomena de Fortierville. 1886."

Those with information about the bell's whereabouts are being asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec at 418-873-1234.