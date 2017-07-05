Homeowners living in one area of Saint-Leonard are furious after receiving a letter from the borough telling them there is not enough green space on their front properties.

Sabine Girolamo has been living in a home in the new development near Michel-David and Antonio Spada streets for four years.

In Saint-Leonard, at least 20 per cent of the front property must be green space. (CBC)

She recently received a letter stating that at least 20 per cent of her front yard must be green space or she could risk being fined.

That could mean major cosmetic changes for some homes.

"It's going to cost a lot of money. People who live around here, a lot of them have two jobs, or everybody in the family works and Saint-Leonard is pretty expensive," Girolamo said.

One suggestion the borough has given homeowners is to make their driveways narrower and add a strip of lawn instead.

But that could cost thousands of dollars.

The borough suggests homeowners make their driveways narrower, and replace the old surface area with grass. (CBC)

"We're not millionaires and to break walls and to redo it again, it's going to cost a lot and people are very mad."

Borough working with citizens

Borough officials say they are listening to citizen's concerns.

"We are using positive language and trying to come up with solutions," said Johanne Couture, the borough's director of urban planning.

Couture has advice for all homeowners before they hire a landscaper: know the rules.

"Check with your borough first to make sure it conforms with the bylaws of your municipality. The regulations can vary from one area to another," she said. "The objective of these regulations is really about quality of life in the neighbourhood and the environment."

Couture said green space is good for the environment, helps rainwater to drain and reduces heat in the summer.

Girolamo told CBC News that, for now, she won't be changing her landscaping until she gets more information from the borough.