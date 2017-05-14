A man in his 20s is in hospital in critical condition from stab wounds, following a fight in downtown Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at around 3:20 a.m. about a fight that had broken out at the corner of Sherbrooke and St-Laurent streets.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says officers found the victim nearby, on Clark street.

"The victim had serious wounds on his upper body, possibly made by a sharp object," said Couture. "He was transported to hospital in a critical state and we're still waiting for an update on his state of health."

A few minutes later police received a call from Urgence-Santé about two men found near Prince-Arthur Street who also had what looked like stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Couture says investigators will question the men to determine whether they were involved in the armed assault.

Sherbrooke street is closed in both directions between St-Dominique and St-Urbain streets, and St-Laurent street is closed Northbound as of Ontario street.