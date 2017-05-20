A group of at least 10 vandals shattered the windows of a St-Henri restaurant on Friday night while customers were still dining inside, say Montreal police.

Const. Benoit Boisselle said the incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at Ludger restaurant on Notre-Dame Street West. No one was injured, he added.

The group was wearing hoodies and dark clothing. They used a fire extinguisher to break the windows.

The nearby office of Projet Montréal was also targeted by the vandals.

After the damage was done the group fled the scene, said Boisselle.

He would not confirm if the vandalism is connected to anti-gentrification groups.

Last spring a group of 30 black-clad, masked individuals stormed a boutique grocery on Notre-Dame Street West. Over the last couple of years vandals have also smashed the windows of several other businesses in the area.​

Police are now questioning witnesses and people who were at Ludger at the time of the incident.