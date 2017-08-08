The Sûreté du Québec says 22 people were killed in road accidents during the two-week construction holiday this year, compared with 11 people during the same period in 2016.

The construction holiday, which took place between July 21 and Aug. 6, typically sees thousands of Quebecers taking time off and travelling.

The Sûreté du Québec says this year's summer vacation period was one of the "most tragic" in terms of vehicle accidents in recent years.

The most common factors at play were speeding, refusing to yield and driving under the influence, according to the SQ.

They say of the 22 victims, four were motorcyclists.

Police are advising drivers to be cautious and alert on the roads.