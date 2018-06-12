SQ officers cleared of wrongdoing in 2016 Vaudreuil-Dorion shootout

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers involved in a Montreal-area shooting two years ago have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The incident took place on July 26, 2016 when officers tried to pull over a reportedly stolen car on Highway 20 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

The BMW's driver did not comply at first, zipping down Harwood Boulevard and eventually coming to a stop in the parking lot of an SQ police station.

As they approached the car, the officers saw the 26-year-old driver had a gun and a shootout ensued, Martin Bonin-Charron, spokesman for Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI), said at the time of the incident.

​ ​

The suspect was injured by a bullet, but survived.

After reviewing the BEI's report on the incident, Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) determined the officers involved did not commit a criminal offence by opening fire.



On Tuesday, the DPCP issued a statement explaining the decision, though details were scarce because the driver is still before the courts.

"The DPCP will not comment further so as to not undermine the fairness and the integrity of the judicial process," the statement reads.

According to its website, the BEI was created to "remove all doubts as to the independence and impartiality of investigations into incidents involving police."