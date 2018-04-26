SQ officer appealing suspension for shooting protesters with plastic bullets

A Sûreté du Québec officer says said he should not be blamed for the way he used his weapon during a 2012 student protest.

Denis Burelle, who last week was suspended for 35 days without pay for shooting plastic bullets into a crowd during the Victoriaville protest, is appealing his punishment.

The appeal could take several months.

Burelle, a member of the riot squad, was stationed in front of the Victoriaville Convention Centre where the provincial Liberal Party's general council meeting was being held on May 4, 2012.

He fired 10 plastic bullets in a span of 30 minutes as protesters were throwing rocks and other projectiles at police.

At least three protesters were injured as a result, the decision said.

AR-1 plastic bullets can achieve a speed of up to 266 km/h and are recommended for use subduing dangerous parties at a distance.

Crucial elements of proof overlooked, officer says

The police ethics commission noted that Burelle had never used his weapon in the field before and began firing before he was actually given the go-ahead by his superiors.

But Burelle doesn't think the commission properly considered crucial elements of proof in his case, pointing out, among other things, that:

He was the only police officer with a projectile impact weapon at the place where "the demonstration was the most violent."

He believes two people who said they were injured by the plastic bullets fired from his weapon were too far away from each other to both have been struck, and there's no proof he was aiming at either of them.

He said he was aiming for the protesters' legs and disputes the conclusion that he was the one who caused a life-threatening injury when one of the bullets struck a young man in the head.

Burelle raised the possibility the protesters were injured by others in the crowd, not by plastic bullets

During his testimony, Burelle was unable to say where nine of his 10 bullets landed.

Quebec provincial police arrested 106 people that day and half a dozen were injured, with one protester sustaining head injuries and requiring eye surgery as a result.