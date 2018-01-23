Provincial police are looking for Sean Brennan, 29, who escaped from the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec says Brennan was last seen at the psychiatric hospital in the city's east end, wearing a long black jacket, grey jeans and a black t-shirt.

Brennan was found not criminally responsible for the 2011 stabbing death of Bryan Bougie, 41, in Pointe-Claire.

In 2013, Brennan was once again found not criminally responsible because of his mental illness, after attacking someone believed to have been another patient at the Pinel Institute, where he remained in care.

The SQ says Brennan could be in the greater Montreal area or in Alexandria, Ont., 100 kilometres west of Montreal.

Police warn not to approach man

"This man may represent a danger to himself," police said.

Anyone who sees Brennan is asked to call 911 immediately and not try to intercept or approach him.

Brennan is 5–11", weighs 210 pounds, has a shaved head, green eyes and is fluent in French and English.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help locate Brennan to call the SQ's confidential line at 1-800-659-4264.